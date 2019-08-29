He said the integrity of his appointees are questionable adding that the President is not corrupt.

According to him, some leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and appointees want the downfall of Nana Addo.

He stated that the government appointees lack the attitude to help the Special Prosecutor fight corruption in the country.

"There is also the attitude of those of us who are in office," he added.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, the former MP said "In his view, majority of Ghanaians are going through hardships whiles some of his appointees are seriously amassing wealth at the expense of the state."

However, the vociferous supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Fati has asked Nana Addo to reshuffle the 'corrupt' appointees in government.

She said their conduct is likely to cause the New Patriotic Party (NPP) one-term in office.