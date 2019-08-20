She said their conduct is likely to cause the New Patriotic Party (NPP) one-term in office.

Earlier, she accused the party's National Chairman, Freddie Blay and the General Secretary, John Boadu of neglecting the party office adding that the executives go about taking money for themselves.

She also accused the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare of giving out auctioned cars to family and friends.

"They have taken the positions and sleeping in their houses. If they make Nana Addo a one-term President, I swear, I will curse them all," she said.

"Freddie Blay says he always have stomach upset when he comes to the party office and John Boadu is so arrogant that he doesn’t want to see anyone, so he rented a new office in Osu," Hajia Fati said.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, she said she is not afraid to let the cat out of the bag to save Nana Addo as President of Ghana.

Listen to her interview below: