The preacher said politics has eaten into the fibre of the church and has succeeded in dividing people who were hitherto very close.

He said some couples and siblings are no longer on good terms due to their different political affiliations.

“We are dividing people, our people in this church who are family; some NDC, some NPP and sometimes it’s amazing to see how they relate to one another. Because of politics we are dividing the churches,” he lamented on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.

“The churches are divided; husbands and wives, one is NDC, one is NPP and brothers and sisters; and the hatred and the bitterness and sometimes the arguments. The way they argue and the things they say.”

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said he is used to being attacked by members of his congregation who are NPP and NDC supporters.

According to him, some NDC members of his church are angry because he prays for the NPP government and have decided not to pay their tithes.

“NPP people in this church, when NDC was in office and I used to pray for President Mahama you should see how they attack me. They used to come to my office here and attack me and say what is your problem? Some people will even tell you stop praying for them... And I look at them and say what kind of thinking is this,” he said.

“Now that NDC is gone and NPP has come and I’m praying based on scripture, it’s a command... there are Christians in this church, in my own churches who because of their political parties and what they believe their parties can accomplish and everything; praying for the present government are angry with me and they tell me. They’re angry with me and some of them say I won’t even pay my tithes,” the preacher added.

The preacher warned that the level of tension between supporters of the two main political parties in the country poses dangerous connotations.

He observed that some members of the NPP and NDC are so bitter about each other, a situation he described as a “time bomb”.

“The depth of division in this country with the hatred that goes with it and the level of bitterness and anger because of ‘this belong to this party, that belongs to that party, Paul I’m telling you we’re sitting on a time bomb… and it will not be long we will face situations and there’s nothing National Security can do about it because the most dangerous thing is to deal with the man who is not afraid to die,” Duncan-Williams stated.