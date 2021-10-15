Some NPP members are plotting against me; they allege I’m becoming too powerful – Henry Quartey

Speaking at the NPP’s Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference in Accra the Ayawaso Central MP said some elements within the party are unhappy with his work and are plotting to thwart his efforts.

He told the gathering of NPP delegates that he is taking precautions in ensuring that he delivers on his mandate as expected.

“We sit here and say, break the eight, break the eight, and you are holding meetings among yourselves to bring somebody down. I am sad today and I will explain why. When the President gave me the position to be the Regional Minister, he among other things wanted me to be able to unite the party at the grassroots. That I have been doing, and so I thought, people, will stop speaking behind our backs.”

Pulse Ghana

“But just last week, some people met and said, I am getting too much power in the region, so they are planning to bring me down. But when you do this, how do we break the eight? All I am doing is working for all of us. All we care about is our personal ambitions but let’s all realize that we have one agenda to break the eight.”

Henry Quartey has endeared himself to a lot of political faithful with his ‘Make Accra Work Again’ as the Regional Minister.