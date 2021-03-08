Parliament announced the time change in a press statement.

The change, according to the statement, has been necessitated by the business of the house for the week.

The address will be the first in Akufo-Addo's second term of office.

It is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

SONA communique

Addressing the house on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after the resumption of parliament following a 3-week shutdown due to COVID-19, Speaker Alban Bagbin indicated that the house will host the President to deliver his address on 9 March.

Mr Bagbin said: “The House will be privileged to receive the President who is obligated to deliver the State of the Nation Address. His Excellency has given an indication to me that he is ready to do the obligation on Tuesday 9th March 2021.”

The address is expected to include an outline of plans for his second term in office, health and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, agriculture, security, education, environment among other areas of national interest.

Meanwhile, this year’s budget will be presented before Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021.

This, too, was disclosed by Speaker Bagbin.

Mr Bagbin stated: “In accordance with Article 179 of the constitution, his excellency has given further indication his horse is prepared to present and lay before this house the Budget 2021 on Friday 12 March for consideration and approval.”