Speaker Bagbin criticises MPs for acting like kindergarten kids

Bagbin's comments highlighted his disappointment with the conduct of the MPs, who he feels are failing to uphold the dignity of the parliamentary institution.

The Speaker's reprimand follows a series of disruptive incidents in the chamber.

He has advised that members of the legislature behave in a manner that will let them be accepted by the public.

Speaking to the MPs on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Bagbin said the feedback he receives from the public is that the "MPs behave like kindergarten kids on the floor."

"Some of you have complained to me that you meet some of these security personnel and some other officials and when you say 'I am a member of Parliament’, the response you get is that and so what?

"I think that this problem is from how we conduct ourselves. Will they ever tell a judge or a minister 'and so what'? Why is it that they say that to Members of Parliament? We need to look at it first," he added.

He cautioned the MPs to be wary of their conduct as leaders of the State in order to win the respect of the people.

He, therefore cautioned parliamentarians to be mindful of their conduct, adding that they should conduct themselves as leaders of the State.

Fight in Parliament during inauguration

Ahead of the dissolution of the 7th parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was seen taking the names of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, who initially occupied that side, off the desks.

The NDC MPs refused to move, the NPP had to take their seats on the minority side.

Both parties have 137 seats each in Parliament, with an Independent Candidate who has chosen to sit on the side of the NPP.

Members of the NDC and NPP clashed in parliament prompting a military intervention.

The MPs were voting to choose the next parliament speaker but chaos erupted after a lawmaker from the ruling party tried to seize the ballot box.

The ensuing clash lasted several hours until the army moved in, with national television broadcasting the drama live.