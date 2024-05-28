Special voting in Ghana: Here's what you need to know

This provision is designed to ensure that certain groups of registered voters can participate in the electoral process ahead of the general voting day.
As Ghana prepares for the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a special voting session scheduled for December 2, 2024.
Recommended articles
Here's everything you need to know about special voting in Ghana.
What is special voting?
Special voting is a mechanism that allows specific groups of registered voters to cast their ballots before the official election day. This system is particularly beneficial for individuals whose professional duties will prevent them from voting on December 7.
Eligible groups include:
- Journalists
- Security personnel
- Electoral officers
- Other essential service providers
Eligibility and application process
To participate in special voting, individuals and organizations must meet specific criteria and follow the application process outlined by the EC.
Here's a step-by-step guide:
- Eligibility: Only registered voters who can provide evidence that they will be engaged in official duties on Election Day are eligible for special voting.
- Application period: Applications must be submitted between June 17 and July 1, 2024.
- Required documentation: Applicants need to provide evidence of their engagement on Election Day. This could include an official letter from their employer or relevant authority.
- Submission process:
Individual applicants should apply directly to the returning officer of their respective constituencies.
Members of institutions or groups should compile a list of their members and submit it to the returning officers. This list will serve as a register to facilitate the special voting process.
- List Requirements: The submitted list must include:
- Names of each applicant
- Voter ID card numbers
- Polling station codes as they appear on the applicants' voter ID cards
- In-Person application: All applicants must apply in person to the returning officer, ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the special voting register.
Announcement and official guidelines
The official announcement regarding the special voting date and procedures was made by Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Mrs. Mensa emphasized the importance of adhering to the application guidelines to ensure a smooth and efficient special voting process.
Importance of special voting
Special voting is crucial for maintaining the inclusivity and fairness of Ghana's electoral process. It ensures that those who play vital roles in the election, such as security personnel and media practitioners, have the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights without compromising their professional responsibilities.
Preparing for special voting
As the application period approaches, eligible voters and institutions are encouraged to prepare the necessary documentation and submit their applications promptly.
Early preparation will help avoid last-minute complications and ensure a seamless voting experience on December 2.