Lordina Mahama received GH¢8000 allowance every three months – Sammy Gyamfi

He explained that the first ladies also enjoyed other benefits from the state including free security and healthcare.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he said: "The agreement was that all former first ladies who were facing some challenges were going to receive some allowance every three months. The Rawlings government did for Fathia (Nkrumah), Busia's wife, and other former first ladies.

Pulse Ghana

"They also did it for sitting spouses that every three months, they’ll be given some allowances. The money was not huge. In fact, former first lady Lordina Mahama took GH¢8,000 every three months. The allowance was not the only thing the country did for them, they were given offices for their charity works and other activities. The government paid for the operation of their offices and gave them cars," he added.

His reactions come after the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, charged Lordina Mahama to refund all monies or allowances paid to her between January 2009 and June 2021.

John Boadu in an interview on TV Africa admonished Mrs. Lordina Mahama to replicate the gesture made by Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

"Let me say this emphatically. Former President Mahama's wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her from January 2017 till now. Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded. The monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GH¢3.2 million," he said.