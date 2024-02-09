State captured by politicians who don't understand sacrifice and leadership - Benard Avle

"We think that when we steal from the state and we build our own house and help our relatives, we don't know we are destroying because our strength is in the collective, not in our individual brilliance. Ghanaians are the most brilliant people everywhere."

He continued, emphasizing the failure of collective responsibility, "Collectively, we are failing because we don't understand that we have to all give to the state. But the state has been captured by politicians who don't understand that they have to lead by example and sacrifice for us."

Avle pointed out the contrast in lifestyle between politicians and ordinary citizens.

"See how they drive, see how they live, see where they don't even go to hospital in Ghana. Their kids don't go to school in our schools. You get it. So there too, they are using the state for their welfare and then giving us the remnants and they expect us to be loyal to the state."

Asserting the importance of leadership setting the right example, Avle argued, "I will always say that the leader must set the example if the leader sets the example in part, no, following the leader can punish."

He also questioned the financial practices of politicians, especially the alleged payment of large sums to delegates.

He urged the citizens to reject money from politicians which aimed at convincing them to vote in their favor.

"Question them, 2 million to delegates? If I need to pay 2 million to delegates, can I change your life? When will I recoup that 2 million and delegates be collecting that money? You keep collecting it, keep collecting that money. You will see it won't change anything in your life because all your four years, you drop it in."