Stolen BVR kits could be used for illegal registration purposes — NDC reaffirms

Asiedu Nketia voiced these concerns during a press conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Accra.

However, the EC's Director of Public Affairs argues that releasing such sensitive information could pose security risks.

In a statement on May 9, 2024, the EC stressed the importance of BVR Kits in the electoral process, citing their unique serial numbers crucial for activation codes and tracking.

Therefore, sharing these serial numbers, even with political entities like the NDC, could jeopardize the security and integrity of registration processes.

Asiedu Nketia interprets the EC's reluctance as reinforcing their suspicion of underlying motives, particularly ahead of the 2024 election.

The NDC has always been suspicious that the stolen kits could be used to illegally register some people in order to add them to the voters register to enable them to vote on December 7, 2024. That remains our suspicion.

"That underlines all the precautionary measures we are trying to take to forestall that one and give everybody peace of mind including the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party that is in power," he said.

He asked: "Why is the EC resisting and stopping NDC registration agents from recording the serial numbers of BVR kits. The question is what does the EC have to hide.. what is their fear over the recording knowing very well that some have been stolen under their watch?"