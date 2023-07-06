Stop criminal case against Gyakye Quayson — Assin traditional rulers urge Nana Addo

The Queen mother of Assin Breku, Nana Hemaa Afia Ntiamoah, addressing the press on behalf of the traditional rulers "Whenever there is a vacant seat, we all struggle to take over but once an election is over, it is time we came together as one people to foster unity and peace since we are one people.

"If we allow this trial to continue, the people of Assin North Constituency stand to gain nothing.

"We have already elected Mr. Quayson and every trial against him should be stopped."

She added: "We, therefore, appeal to President Akufo-Addo to allow what has happened in the past to belong to the past to help us live together and support nation-building.

"If our friend Charles Opoku had won the election, we would have, in the same way, united and backed him to represent us in Parliament."

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.

