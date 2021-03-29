Stop disrespecting Parliament - Bagbin tells Health Minister to appear in two hours

He described the conduct of the Minister as unacceptable.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

He said "We cannot start with these same excuses of Ministers refusing to attend to the House because they have other things that are more important than appearing before this House. This is the time for the budget when all of them need to be in Accra."

"If we relax and allow this thing to continue, then all of us will be held responsible for making this House to be seen to be weak. Why will the Minister of Health say there is some other engagement that is more important than appearing before Parliament. If it was his vetting, will other things be more important to him than that?" he queried.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in his ruling described the conduct of the Minister as disrespectful.