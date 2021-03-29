RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Stop disrespecting Parliament - Bagbin tells Health Minister to appear in two hours

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has given the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu a two-hour ultimatum to appear before the House to answer some questions or face the necessary consequences.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The Minister failed to show up on Monday, March 29, 2021, to answer a question filed by the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah on the health facility programmed to be constructed in his constituency.

Recommended articles

He was also expected to give details on when the facility will be completed and handed over but the Health Minister failed to show up.

Although Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh pleaded with the Speaker to defer the question, as, according to him, the minister had indicated his absence to the Majority Caucus and also informed the House that the Minister is engaged in an important assignment elsewhere.

But the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak did not take excuses of Annoh-Dompreh.

He described the conduct of the Minister as unacceptable.

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
Kwaku Agyemang-Manu Photo: Pulse Ghana

He said "We cannot start with these same excuses of Ministers refusing to attend to the House because they have other things that are more important than appearing before this House. This is the time for the budget when all of them need to be in Accra."

"If we relax and allow this thing to continue, then all of us will be held responsible for making this House to be seen to be weak. Why will the Minister of Health say there is some other engagement that is more important than appearing before Parliament. If it was his vetting, will other things be more important to him than that?" he queried.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in his ruling described the conduct of the Minister as disrespectful.

He directed him to show up in the House within 2 hours to answer the question or face some sanctions.

"The minister responsible for health is aware that a question has been scheduled for today. The reason he has given for his inability to present himself to the house to answer the question is completely disrespectful to parliament and I'm not going to take that.

"I direct the minister to appear before parliament in the next two hours to answer the question. Failing to do so... ministers must take parliamentary business seriously…within two hours, the minister must appear to answer this question," Bagbin stated.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

3 Music Awards; all the winners and best performances from the 2021 awards show

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

‘Marry your jobs; women will leave you if you’re poor’ – Ken Agyapong advises young men

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband