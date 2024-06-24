Stop holding yourself as NPP candidate for Walewale — Tamale High Court to Mahama

Earlier this year, in January, Dr Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor beat Hajia Lariba Abudu in the parliamentary primary of the NPP after securing 145 to emerge the winner.

Hajia Lariba Abudu, filed a case at the Tamale High Court, disputing the election result which pointed to a win for Dr Mahama Tia Abdul Kabiru.

The confusion within the NPP in the Walewale Constituency continues to deepen as supporters of the incumbent MP for the area, Hajia Lariba Abudu and supporters of Dr Tia Abudu Kabiru attacked each other in what could be described as a free-for-all fight in the studios of Eagle FM.

