ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Stop holding yourself as NPP candidate for Walewale — Tamale High Court to Mahama

Kojo Emmanuel

The Tamale High Court has issued an injunction against Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru, preventing him from presenting himself as the elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Walewale constituency in the North East Region.

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu
Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

This decision, made by Justice Richard Kugyapaw on Monday, June 24, 2024, comes after the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, contested the election results.

Recommended articles

Earlier this year, in January, Dr Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor beat Hajia Lariba Abudu in the parliamentary primary of the NPP after securing 145 to emerge the winner.

Hajia Lariba Abudu, filed a case at the Tamale High Court, disputing the election result which pointed to a win for Dr Mahama Tia Abdul Kabiru.

The confusion within the NPP in the Walewale Constituency continues to deepen as supporters of the incumbent MP for the area, Hajia Lariba Abudu and supporters of Dr Tia Abudu Kabiru attacked each other in what could be described as a free-for-all fight in the studios of Eagle FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video trending on social media showed supporters of the two leaders exchanging blows in the studios of Eagle FM, a local radio station in Walewale.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We can't use Bawumia as a problem to solve Nana Addo's mess — NDC man

John Mahama

NDC will go into the 2024 elections with its own referee - Mahama

I stand by my ‘incompetent Mahama’ comment – Bawumia

Stop the comedy and jokes; Ghanaians are suffering – Mahama jabs Bawumia

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Stop holding yourself as NPP candidate for Walewale — Tamale High Court to Mahama