He said, instead of conducting himself with sobriety and candour, the Vice President takes delight in propaganda.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“It is expected that once you transition to become vice president, you are only a heartbeat away from the presidency, so your conduct and approach must be similar to that of a president.

“You must bring sobriety, candour and depth to the office…This Vice President has taken too much delight in ... propaganda,” Mr. Ofosu Kwakye said told Joy News.

His comments come after Dr. Bawumia took a swipe at John Mahama by questioning his legacy in Northern Ghana.

The Vice President said Mahama's tenure as President didn't yield any meaningful impact for the people of the northern regions.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Nandom Traditional Area to celebrate the 31st annual Kakube Festival, Dr. Bawumia said the current NPP government has done a lot in the region than their predecessors.

However, Mr. Ofosu Kwakye said Dr. Bawumia’s claims are false, insisting the erstwhile Mahama government chalked major successes in the North.

“There is no shortage of facts to completely blow the Vice President's false claims out of water.

“There is not a single government under this Fourth Republic that has put more money in investments for the people than President Mahama’s government,” he pointed out,” he added.