Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahama

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has advised former President John Mahama to desist from his nation-wrecking propaganda.

He said as a former President, Mahama should be circumspect in his criticism of the current government.

“The administration thereby encourages the former President that when it comes to state and national matters, it will be best if he speaks in the national interest, and speak to facts,” he advised.

Oppong Nkrumah said this in relation to a remark by Mahama that a lot of senior high school students he has encountered recently have complained of encountering bed bugs in school.

This assertion didn't go down well with the Minister as he accused the former President of working against government’s Free SHS programme, emphasizing the latter’s subtle attempts at ‘demonizing’ the project at the least opportunity.

According to the Minister, the erstwhile Mahama administration did not record any form of fumigation exercise in Senior High Schools but have deliberately decided to overlook the feats of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“There are no records available of the last time all senior high schools in Ghana were fumigated comprehensively even under the tenure of former President Mahama like has been done today. It is interesting that things that he did not do even, even when it is done under this administration, he seeks to pretend he is not aware,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

Addressing the press Monday, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah disclosed that government has fumigated 678 out of 700 public Senior High Schools to get rid of bedbugs and other insects.