Types of corruption in elementary-secondary-tertiary education range from academic cheating to bribery and nepotism in teaching appointments.

Political Scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has stated that corruption is rife among students in the country.

According to him, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is a hotbed of partisan politics at the administration, academic, and student levels.

He said "there are too much politics in KNUST", adding that Ghanaians must take politics out of our schools.

Speaking on Accra-based Class FM, he noted that politics has led to vindictiveness and unfair treatment of some lecturers and professors on campus and explained that he was denied a two-year contract to continue to teach at KNUST after his retirement because he was vocal.

"If you teach at the university, at age 60, you have to go on retirement but the normal practice is that each one is given a two-year contract, somewhat automatic. I’ve never heard of anyone who wasn’t given one if you’re qualified. I was more than qualified. In my case, they didn’t. They waited until school reopened the following semester and sent me the letter that unfortunately my application for a contract was not accepted.

Dr Amoako Baah

"There's too much politics there; there's still too much politics there... To his credit, the present V-C apologised, he was not the one there when this happened, he apologised to me that they would make restitution," but "they haven't, " he added.

Dr. Amoako Baah said, "Sometimes, you're better off letting things go than to follow up and get upset for too long. It's just money, of course, I don't have it but by the grace of the good Lord, I survive so that was what happened".