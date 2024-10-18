Supreme Court grants stay of execution on Bagbin's declaration of 4 seats vacant

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs brought the case before the Supreme Court, seeking to stop the Speaker’s ruling, which would have impacted three of their members and one National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP. The application was submitted ex parte, meaning it did not require the Speaker or Parliament to participate in the proceedings at this stage.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo led a panel of Supreme Court justices, which included Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, and Justice Yaw Darko Asare. Together, they issued the decision to suspend the Speaker's ruling. Lawyers Paa Kwesi Abaidoo and Joe Ghartey, the former Attorney General, represented the NPP MPs, successfully arguing for the stay.

Pulse Ghana

The decision means that for now, the four MPs, Cynthia Morrison (Agona West), Kwadjo Asante (Suhum), Peter Kwakye Ackah (Amenfi Central), and Andrew Asiamah (Fomena), can retain their seats. These MPs had either chosen to contest as independent candidates or changed their political affiliations ahead of the 2024 elections.