He said the members should be suspended on allegations that their preferred candidates were disqualified from contesting the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He stated that "The party has observed, rather worryingly, the conduct of some members claiming to be invoking curses on the party's leadership and in particular, on members of the NEC [National Executive Committee] on allegations that their preferred candidates have been disqualified by NEC from contesting in the primaries. We are completely appalled by such gross misconduct.

"Accordingly, the party is instructing the respective constituency executives in the constituencies where this unfortunate incident happened, to immediately suspend all those involved in this awkward behaviour while instituting appropriate disciplinary actions against them in line with Article 3 and 4 of the Party Constitution".

NPP curses

Some constituency executives are not happy with what they described as deliberate attempts to disqualify certain candidates for sitting MP's in the primaries.

In the Greater Accra Region, the hopes of seven parliamentary aspirants of becoming MPs have been dashed after the Vetting Committee disqualified them from contesting the election.

They are Lincoln Edward Addo and Kingsley Kwame Nsiah Poku in the Trobu constituency, Frederick Quainoo, and Patrick Ampong Baidoo, Weija/Gbawe, Albert Kan Dapaah Junior, Ablekuma West, Nii Komettey Tetteh, Okaikoi Central, and the only female aspirant, Vivian Tawiah in the Ledzokuku constituency.

The Committee cited acts of misconduct, non-nurturing of the party in the constituency for two years, alleged fraudulent acts, inconsistencies in personal information, and forged documents.

Also, some youth supporters and polling station executives of the NPP in the Offinso South Constituency of the Ashanti region invoked curses on any individual or group that attempt to disqualify any of the four aspirants contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Abdallah Bandah to go unopposed.