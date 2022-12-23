Tax increases will cripple businesses — Citizen Ato Dadzie jabs NPP gov't

The standard VAT rate is 12.5%, except for supplies of a wholesaler or retailer of goods, which are taxed at a total flat rate of 3%.

The 2.5 percent increment is to directly support the roads sector and the government's digitalization agenda.

Speaking on Original TV, Citizen Ato Dadzie said "In the 4th Republic's history, the Ghanaian economic sector has never faced such hardships. The additional economic hardship caused by Akufo-Addo’s extra taxes would also undermine his well-known slogan, "from taxation to production."

According to him, this could see the prices of basic things such as transport fares, and prices of commodities in our various markets.