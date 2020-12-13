According to the party, it strongly believes the addition of that constituency’s figures could have led to an outright second round since the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not have obtained the absolute majority of 50 percent plus one vote to be declared the winner of the polls.

A member of the NDC’s national collation team, Dr Justice Moses Aheto said this while in an interview with Accra based Citi FM.

Results of the polls were declared by the EC without that of the disputed Techiman South constituency explaining that even if all the votes in the area were added to the results of John Dramani Mahama, it would not have changed the outcome of the presidential election.

But the NDC has lamented that the Commission’s rush to declare the results despite the widespread concerns the party raised about the collated figures and the incontrovertible proof that the election was flawed threatens Ghana’s enviable democracy hence its rejection of the results.

Dr Aheto noted that the EC’s inconsistency is a clear indication of falsification of figures used in the determination of the final results.

“Even the EC’s own table cannot support the figure used to declare the results. Clearly, it means that there is a systematic manipulation of the figures. If you add the figures, you will get 13,121,111 from the EC’s own table. So, why is that the single process that was used for the results keeps changing? These are documents put out in public by the EC,” he said.

Adding that “There are a lot of shocks. If three different denominators are used to calculate the results of the same election, then where are we going? It is a very dangerous precedent. It has not happened before where the EC will declare the results of a final vote and come back and say, I have changed it.”