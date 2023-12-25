ADVERTISEMENT
Cracks deepen at NPP HQ as staff bemoan leadership divide

Pulse Staff

Tensions are escalating at the NPP headquarters as discontented staff draw troubling comparisons between the current General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and his predecessor John Boadu.

General Secretary, Justin Kodua, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Stephen Ntim
Staff members are expressing concerns over what they perceive as a shift towards a leadership style characterized by wickedness, greed, selfishness, and arrogance.

In a stark juxtaposition to the generous Christmas packages enjoyed under John Boadu's tenure, employees now claim a palpable sense of discrimination and disrespect. An anonymous source revealed that only a select few benefit from resources reaching the headquarters, leaving the majority feeling neglected and undervalued.

Under Justin Kodua Frimpong, reports suggest that recent freebies allocated to the office were allegedly shared among just ten elected officers, prompting questions about the equitable distribution of resources. National officers are expressing growing dismay, raising doubts about their significance within the organizational structure. Speculation is rife about Mr. Kodua's resistance to advice from the National Chairman, contributing to an increasingly apathetic atmosphere at the Party Headquarters.

An additional layer of concern emerges regarding the management of funds intended for the welfare of national officers, with implications for Mr. Kodua's competency and leadership capabilities. Party members are voicing genuine worries about the party's financial management, especially in the aftermath of perceived shortcomings in the supervision of the District Assembly Election.

As the situation unfolds, serious questions loom over the General Secretary's competence and leadership acumen.

The growing discontent among staff raises doubts about the party's ability to navigate the challenges of securing a third consecutive term.

