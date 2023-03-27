Thank you for putting Ghana first and approving new Ministers – NPP to MPs

Mr. Koduah noted that the approval of the nominees confirms that not every policy is looked at with a political lens.

“First and foremost, I must commend the Parliament of Ghana, both the majority and minority caucuses for putting the nation first in approving the ministerial nominees and also the Justices of the Supreme court.

“This reinforces that as a country, it’s not everything that we have to take extreme positions or make it political bias. At the end of the day, we all understand that we have one Ghana, we have one country. At a point where we defer our own position whereby where we save ourselves extreme enough politicking but rather let’s concentrate on the nation,” General Secretary of NPP said.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier asked all its MPs not to support the approval of the nominees.

The position was to force President Akufo-Addo to significantly reduce the size of his government.

But after a secret vote on Friday, March 24, all the nominees were approved despite the absence of three MPs from the majority side in Parliament.

The outcome of Thursday’s vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

A section of Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the Minority for approving the ministers to join the already over bloated government.