Mahama said the act of generosity on the part of the party faithful is proof that unity and dedication and hard work is enough to get the NDC back to power.

"I cannot thank you, our hardworking branch, constituency and regional executives, party supporters and well wishers, security personnel, drivers and all, enough for my successful tour of all 275 constituencies.

"Thank you all very much, and remember to Vote #3 for me, John Mahama, on February 23," he said in a post on social media.

Mahama commenced the last phase of his campaign to lead the NDC to the 2020 elections which saw him move around all 275 constituencies around the country.

He brought his tour to an end in the Volta Region after campaigning in the nine regions.

The aspirants vying to lead the NDC are former President John Mahama, Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Goosie Tanoh and Nurudeen Idrissu.