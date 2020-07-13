According to the NDC, the careless leadership exhibited by government has led to the increase in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Speaking at the party’s weekly press briefing, the National Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi alleged that the irresponsible behavior of the government has been demonstrated in the hasty re-opening of schools.

“We urge President Akufo-Addo to prioritise human lives over electoral fancies," the opposition party executive stressed.

According to the NDC, “the careless and directionless leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo ” is to blame for the rising coronavirus cases in Ghana.

Sammy Gyamfi also called on Nana Akufo-Addo to close down schools it recently reopened, especially the SHSs, to address the rising case counts.

"We demand the immediate closure of all reopened schools which were hurriedly reopened under the guise of facilitating the writing of WASSCE, just to make room for the Electoral Commission to register SHS students on their school campuses," he said at the press conference.