The people of Dome Kwabenya still love me – Adwoa Safo

During a tour of the Constituency with some party leaders and supporters, she told Metro TV that she will seek to retain her seat when the party holds primaries early next year.

“I still have a lot to do for my people and I have to take the pain to explain to them the reasons for my absence and when the time comes.

"I shall not desert my people, I shall represent them again by God’s grace, and I think that my people still love me,” she stated.

The former gender minister via a video post on Facebook offered an unreserved apology to the NPP, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during her absence.

She explained that these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.

“It was not my intention to disrespect you. There was a lot going on in my life and family. I’m using this medium to plead for your forgiveness in the name of God,” she said in the September 14 video.

She also apologized to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Parliamentary Leadership and the party hierarchy while extending a similar to party faithful, constituents and sympathisers as well.

Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament was one of the most discussed topics in the country in 2022 which left the house and party divided. The discussion came on the back of her leaving the country in November 2021.