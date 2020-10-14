There have been rumours of a by-election to replace the late MP, Ekow Hayford, who was murdered last Friday.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, 14 October 2020, however, the speaker of Parliament urged the media and the general public to take note of the provisions of the law on such matters accordingly.

The Constitution in Article 112(5) makes provision for the conduct of a by-election, to which the Speaker of Parliament noted that, the current situation does not require for the conduct of a by-election in the Mfantseman Constituency.

Ekow Quansah Hayford

“Article 112 (5) speaks about by-election in such circumstances to have been held within 30-days after the vacancy occurred. It is qualified by sub section 6 which reads very simple and plain and clear language."

"Notwithstanding clause 5 of this article, a by election shall not be held within 3months before the holding of a general election and of course, simple calculation tells that we are not within the 3months since this incident occurred therefore, there can be no by election by mere calculation", he said.