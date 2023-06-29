According to him, the government is working assiduously to restore the economy to full health.
Things will get better despite hardships — Nana Addo gives hope to Ghanaians
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to making the ailing economy stronger.
Recommended articles
He stated that the government will continue to pursue policies and programmes that have ensured that "things are getting better".
He gave the assurance when he addressed a section of Muslims during the celebration of Eid- ul-Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He said efforts are being made to withstand the devastations caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The President attributed stability in prices of petroleum products, and the local currency to the reduction in inflation.
"I said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that we do not know how to bring back lives, but we know how to bring back an economy. I stand by those words. Insha Allah, we are working to restore the economy to full health, and, Insha Allah, we shall do so," he added.
He indicated that the currency has seen some stability lately, and, through the Gold-for-Oil Programme, we have seen stability in the prices of petroleum products as well, all of which are bringing inflation down. Things are getting better, and will get better, I can assure you. Things are getting better and will get better.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh