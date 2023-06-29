Things will get better despite hardships — Nana Addo gives hope to Ghanaians

He stated that the government will continue to pursue policies and programmes that have ensured that "things are getting better".

He gave the assurance when he addressed a section of Muslims during the celebration of Eid- ul-Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

He said efforts are being made to withstand the devastations caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The President attributed stability in prices of petroleum products, and the local currency to the reduction in inflation.

"I said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that we do not know how to bring back lives, but we know how to bring back an economy. I stand by those words. Insha Allah, we are working to restore the economy to full health, and, Insha Allah, we shall do so," he added.