According to the President, the safety and good health of the people are paramount to government.

Akufo-Addo in his address noted that his government is resolved and determined to help Ghanaians fully return to their daily routines.

He added that for everyone to go about their daily activities, each one of us must embrace the safety protocols.

Pulse.com.gh has compiled three keys President Akufo-Addo said during his 14th COVID-19 address that will make Ghanaians happy.

Re-opening of drinking spots

President Akufo-Addo announced that all tourist sites across the country, as well as drinking spots, will now be allowed to open as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“In consultation with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the health experts, I am announcing the reopening of our nation’s tourist sites and attractions, so they can begin to receive visitors.

“Open air drinking spots can now function. The management of these facilities are tasked to enforce enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols.”

However, he said beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs “remain closed until further notice.”

Government extends duration of mosque, church services to 2 hours

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that effective August 1, 2020 there will be no restrictions on the number of congregants worshiping at a time in churches and the mosques.

Mr. Akufo-Addo said, however, the length of worship has been extended from one to two hours per service.

Taxis, trotros, domestic planes can carry full capacity

Commercial vehicles and aircraft in Ghana will now operate to full capacity as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.

President Akufo-Addo said the decision is in consultation with stakeholders in the transport sector.

“Government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros, and buses”, the President said.