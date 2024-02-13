Togbe Afede ready to serve Ghana - Asogli State amid Mahama running mate rumours

Addressing the rumours directly, Tetteh stated, "Togbe did not work for a day in the US before returning to Ghana after completing his studies at Yale, owns no properties abroad, and considers his fortunes to be inextricably linked to those of the country." This assertion serves to reaffirm Togbe Afede's dedication to Ghana and his eagerness to contribute to its advancement.

Regarding the recent speculation surrounding Togbe Afede's potential role as a running mate, Tetteh clarified, "Togbe has not mandated anybody or group to 'lobby' for his choice as running mate." This declaration unequivocally refutes any claims of authorized lobbying efforts on Togbe Afede's behalf.

Furthermore, Togbe Afede's stance on political involvement was elaborated upon. While acknowledging approaches from various groups over the years, including the recent "Change Makers Forum," Togbe Afede believes that chiefs and queens have multiple avenues to contribute to national development. However, he maintains that any decision regarding a running mate ultimately lies with the flag bearer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement concluded with an expression of regret for any distress caused by the speculations and reiterated the Asogli State Council's commitment to open communication with citizens and stakeholders.

This response from the Asogli State Council serves to dispel the swirling rumours and reinforces Togbe Afede's unwavering dedication to Ghana's progress. As the nation approaches the 2024 elections, the statement serves as a testament to Togbe Afede's role as a custodian of tradition and a staunch advocate for Ghana's development.