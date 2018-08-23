Treason charges: What Kennedy Agyapong said vs Koku Anyidoho

news

Pulse.com.gh have been keeping readers updated with what is happening in the world of politics, i.e Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho treason case.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 after he predicted that a civil revolt may unseat President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was picked up by armed policemen at the Press Centre in Accra moments after a press briefing on an intended demonstration over the Ghana-US military defence cooperation agreement and was subsequently charged with treason.

Koku Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM had suggested that Nana Addo was likely to suffer a fate similar to his father who was overthrown as president by a military coup in 1972.

"Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself," he said.

"On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

"There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana," he opined.

Koku Anyidoho added: "There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency."

The arrest led to a standoff between the police and supporters of the NDC, with members of the latter group taking over the main road in front of the Police Headquarters in Accra, blocking traffic for a considerable duration.

He was later bailed after he spent two nights in the cells of the BNI after repeated attempts to secure bail for him proved futile.

But the Ghana Police Service has dropped the treason case against him.

The Attorney General's Department had written to the police "unconditionally" to drop the case against Anyidoho.

In 2012, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong was also charged with treason.

Agyapong was arrested after "declaring war" in reaction to attacks on New Patriotic Party supporters during the biometric registration exercise.

He was alleged to have "declared war" and vowed to lynch any fake security operative, following the alleged physical attack on Ms Ursula Owusu, NPP Ablekuma South Member of Parliament and Abu Jinapor, an aide now deputy Chief of Staff to then NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, now President at Tarzan, a registration centre at Odododiodoo in Accra.

He said he would organise supporters of the NPP to defend themselves because the police had failed to protect them.

Earlier, the State filed a nolle prosequi for the court to discharge the accused of the previous charges of treason, felony, attempted genocide and engaging in terrorist acts.

After four months of trial, he was finally acquitted and discharged by an Accra Circuit court.