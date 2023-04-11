He said comments by the two NDC gentlemen must be treated as treasonable.
Treasonable comments: Arrest Mahama and Asiedu Nketia — NPP to Police
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua (NPP) has urged the police to arrest the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asidedu Nketia and John Mahama for their proclamation that members of the party are willing to sacrifice their lives to win the 2024 elections.
Recommended articles
His reactions come after the NDC called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Abetifi lawmaker and minister of Foods and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong over comments the party describes as treasonable.
Acheampong addressing party supporters at Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, vowed that the incumbent government will use any necessary means to remain in power come 2024.
He said "The NPP will never hand over power to the NDC."
Reacting to the comments, the NDC in a statement lashed out at the MP for instigating wildness to rattle the results of the impending elections.
Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement said the NPP finds the NDC's statement not only ill-founded, hypocritical, illogical, and baseless, but also one that lacks contextual substance for the consumption of the discerning Ghanaians who are not oblivious to the modus operandi of the main opposition party in deliberately putting diabolic and mischievous slant to an otherwise innocuous comment of the Member of Parliament in furtherance of their selfish political interest.
He stated that it is, in fact, a no secret that the NDC has always resorted to violence and intimidation against their opponents during the conduct of general elections, and this was summed up by their 2024 presumptive presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.
He has stated emphatically that: 'NDC has revolutionary root, and that when it comes to unleashing violence, nobody can beat us [NDC] in unleashing violence'.
He further stated that other leading members of the NDC, including Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the national chairman of the party, have made similar threatening and malicious comments. Indeed, following his election as National Chairman, Asiedu Nketia stated in his victory speech that, the NDC would fight the 2024 general elections to win a second independence for Ghana, and that, they are prepared to sacrifice everything including their lives for an NDC victory.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh