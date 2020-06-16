Addressing a press conference at Agogo, Convener of the group, Kwabena Frimpong said the blatant disregard for the party's constitution and its dictates is very alarming and they call on our National executives to call the constituency executive officers into order.

He said "What they have done is very dangerous since as duly elected delegates, we have every right to protect our office and our party’s constitution hence it is our resolve to resist this attempt to disenfranchise us even with the last drop of our blood.

"We are also respectfully calling on Nananom in the Asante Akyem North enclave to as a matter of urgency come in to avert this impending calamity come the 20th of June 2020.

In February this year, a polling station chairman of the party in the constituency, Kassim Awudu, died after cursing the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

According to the deceased, he suffered for the party and doesn’t see the reason why the constituency executives and the MP should suspend him at this time his party is in power and is supposed to enjoy the fruit of his labour.

With a crate of eggs and a bottle of schnapps at a river called Bonfo, Kassim cursed: "Inspector, if the MP, William Aboagye and the other constituency executives have ever met any polling station executive and campaigned for them to vote for the current MP, Andy Appiah Kubi and have not suspended themselves, kill all of them.