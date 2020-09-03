The former president told chiefs and people of the Wa traditional area that the NDC is a political party that has never taken Ghanaians for granted since the fourth Republic democracy.

Mr. Mahama who is touring the Upper West Region opined that Ghanaians have grown tired of the lies of politicians who promise all sorts of things just to win political power.

He said the habit where some politicians will lie to the voter is very detrimental to Ghana’s democracy.

The NDC leader, however, noted that his party is different and stands tall and unique in its politics because they don’t lie and deceive electorates to power.

“We have been practicing this democracy since 1992 and Ghanaians have become very discerning. They are not people that you can take for granted or take for a ride.”

“Any party that comes with the notion that it can promise heaven just to win power will be very disappointed on the day of the election because the results will reject those false promises. NDC is a party that takes truth and honesty seriously. We promise only what we can deliver,” Mr. Mahama stated.