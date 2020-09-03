He said the NDC will be in perpetual opposition if they don't cease the verbal attacks on his person.

Reverend Owusu Bempah said some members of the party have been spewing lies and fabricating stories about him.

He warned that failure of the NDC to tame its ‘attack dogs’ will keep them in opposition for eternity.

“They are alleging that I have said that President Akufo-Addo will die if he doesn’t build a national cathedral. I want to say that it is not true and I have never said it anywhere. I don’t know where they heard it from but it is not true”.

Owusu Bempah

“You can’t use politics and say negative things about me. If Mahama thinks Kevin Taylor can help him win the elections, then he should forget. Because that guy’s comment and conduct are not good. Abronye and Ernest Owusu Bempah always discuss issues instead of persons”.

“I can equally insult them but it’s because of my work. I’m not afraid of anyone but I am God’s servant. I’m not God but I want them to know that the more they insult me, the more they will be in opposition” he said on Okay FM.