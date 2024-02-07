ADVERTISEMENT
Tsatsu Tsikata's application over SALL election petition case dismissed

Emmanuel Tornyi

Tsatsu Tsikata's requests in the SALL election petition case have been rejected by the High Court in Ho.

Tsatsu Tsikata
Tsatsu Tsikata

The Ho High Court rejected two applications from the petitioners in the SALL election dispute.

These applications sought to withdraw a previously filed application for judgment on admissions and a substantive application made by the Electoral Commission.

The petitioners, residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, are challenging the election of John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe.

During the court's consideration of the EC's admissions, an unexpected application by Amewu to enter a late appearance and delay the ruling was introduced.

Despite the petitioners' attempt to retract their application, the court dismissed it on February 7, 2024.

The court clarified that EC's admissions could lead to orders but not judgments.

It further adjourned the case to March 15, 2024, for directions on legal arguments or a full trial to determine the petitioners' case and the sought reliefs.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

