Tsatsu Tsikata's application over SALL election petition case dismissed

These applications sought to withdraw a previously filed application for judgment on admissions and a substantive application made by the Electoral Commission.

The petitioners, residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, are challenging the election of John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe.

During the court's consideration of the EC's admissions, an unexpected application by Amewu to enter a late appearance and delay the ruling was introduced.

Despite the petitioners' attempt to retract their application, the court dismissed it on February 7, 2024.

The court clarified that EC's admissions could lead to orders but not judgments.