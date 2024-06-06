Two injured in Yendi clash between NDC and NPP supporters

During the altercation, a media professional, who serves as a manager for Sakara Radio in Yendi, sustained injuries. The identities and conditions of the injured individuals have not yet been disclosed.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the violence and to prevent further clashes between the political party supporters. The situation remains tense, with calls for calm and restraint from both sides as the investigation continues.

Relatedly, the Ghana Journalist Association blacklisted the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Mahama earlier this year for assaulting a media personality.

Farouk Mahama and his team reportedly unleashed mayhem on Alabira on January 27, 2024, amidst the chaos that erupted during the primary. The Northern Regional Police Command has initiated an investigation into the incident.

At a joint press conference held on February 6, the GJA, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) unanimously declared that Farouk Aliu Mahama should receive no media coverage, interviews, or any form of publicity until further notice.