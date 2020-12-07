The MP in a Facebook post thanked her constituents for the massive vote they had given her.

She said, "Thank you Ablekuma West for this victory. I am grateful."

Currently, the Electoral Commission is still collating results from the various constituencies and has not declared a winner yet.

But the MP believes she has won the election in her constituency and she expresses how grateful she is.

"Dear Lord, I prayed and you answered. M’afa Ablekuma West Personal. La hustle ooooo ny3 saaa la wu," she added.

Read the post below: