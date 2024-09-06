Video: NDC and NPP clash over DRIP equipment arrival in Salaga

The clash was triggered by both parties encouraging their supporters to assemble in Damongo to collect the DRIP equipment, with each group asserting their claim over the resources.

This disagreement led to a physical confrontation, resulting in two individuals suffering serious injuries and being taken to the Salaga District Hospital, while others incurred minor injuries.

"Scores of NPP and NDC supporters in Salaga are now fighting for their lives after a brawl broke out over the arrival of the District Road Improvement Programme equipment," the report noted.

A widely circulated video depicts the youth wielding various weapons and hurling stones and other objects at each other.

On September 4, 2024, a clash erupted between supporters of the NPP and the NDC in Bommoden, a town within the Krachi West district of the Oti Region.

The conflict was triggered by a disagreement over who should lead the deployment of DRIP machines, which are intended to enhance road connections to the Krachi West District Assembly.

These machines are a crucial part of the district's infrastructure improvement plans, and both parties have vested interests in overseeing their operation.

As the confrontation escalated, one person was seriously injured. The injured individual was promptly rushed to Dr Bawuah Clinic in Kete Krachi, where they are currently receiving medical attention.