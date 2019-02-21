He entreated them to look at the state of the party and vote for the one that is likely to wrestle power from the NPP in 2020.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Bagbin, who is the second deputy Speaker of Parliament, said delegates have to vote for “who have character, integrity and can be trusted and depended upon.”

READ ALSO: I'll work day and night to win 2020 elections - Mahama

“Let us be guided by our inner voices. Vote according to our conscience and do what is right for the NDC to win the 2020 election,” he stated.

Bagbin will be contesting against former President John Dramani Mahama, who was vice-president for three and a half years and President for four and a half years; Prof. Joshua Alabi, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu, Sylvester Adinam Mensah (Sly) and Augustus Goosie Tanoh.

He stated: “The campaign has been good and God has been gracious to me. My message, which has been received so well by the delegates, responds to the current challenges facing the party (NDC) and country at large and I am sure of doing about 50 per cent of the votes come Saturday”.