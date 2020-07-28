This indicates that the first four phases of the registration exercise have so far seen a total of 11,629,480 – eleven million six hundred and twenty-nine thousand four hundred and eight persons have registered and received their voters' ID.

The Chairperson of the election management body, Jean Mensa, giving the number of Ghanaians registered in each region gave said "At the end of the fourth phase the Greater Accra Region had the highest number of registrants; totaling 2 million 615 thousand and 925 people (2,615,925) and the Ashanti Region came second with a total of 2 million 89 thousand and 923 people (2,089,923) and the Eastern Region came third with a total of 1 million 84 thousand and 734 people (1,084,734).

According to her, the "Central Region registered one million seventy-four thousand five hundred and nineteen (1,074,519) people, the Western Region with seven hundred and thirty-four thousand five hundred and forty-five (734,545) people, the Northern Region with six hundred and eighty-seven thousand one hundred and twenty-three people (687,123), the Volta Region with six and sixty thousand five hundred and eight (660,508) people, the Bono Region with four hundred and sixty thousand two hundred and twenty-six people (460,226), the Upper East Region with four hundred and nine thousand eight hundred and twenty people (409,825)."

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

"The Bono East Region with three hundred and ninety-one thousand seven hundred and seven people (391,777), the Western North Region had three hundred thousand fifteen people (300,015), the Upper West Region two hundred and ninety-nine thousand 480 people (299,480), the Oti Region with two hundred and twenty-six thousand one hundred and nine people (226,109), the Ahafo Region with two hundred and twelve thousand six hundred and seventy people (212,670), the Savannah Region with one hundred and ninety -five thousand one hundred and twenty-six people (195,126), and finally the North East Region with one hundred and eighty six thousand nine hundred and seventy five people (186,975)," she added.

Speaking on the number of persons with disabilities who have registered, Jean Mensa said forty-six thousand two hundred and seven (46,237) persons with disabilities had successfully gone through the registration process stating that this represents 0.40% of the total number registered.