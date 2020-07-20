As expected the higher voter registration numbers were recorded in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions to reflect the population density of these areas.

1,524,600 have been registered in the Greater Accra region while 1,319,498 persons have been registered in the Ashanti region.

The Savannah and North East regions recorded the lowest numbers with 126,980 and 123,715 respectively.

63.8 percent of the registered persons used the Ghana Card, 1.8 percent used the passport and 34.4 percent used guarantors as the modes for identification.

EC

EC registers