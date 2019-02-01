They said the violence that erupted at one of the polling stations marred the elections, therefore, the results are unacceptable.

Addressing journalists on the incident on Friday, the leader of the Minority Haruna Iddrisu said Thursday “will pass as a blot on the conscience of our democratic evolution with what was observed and what has been appropriately reported.”

“We, therefore, are unable to accept even the outcome of the election as one which was credible and one which was free and fair.

“For those of you who understand the use of the word free in an election, it means the outcome, the process of the election and the activity of the election must be free from fear, free from intimidation and free from violence,” Iddrisu said.

“Yesterday’s violence associated with the conduct of the election in our strongest view cannot produce a Member of Parliament unless that Member of Parliament wants to be a product of a violent outcome of an election. It tells even in the outcome of the election,” he added.

The NPP’s candidate was declared the winner of the by-elections. She obtained over 60% of the total valid votes cast in the polls boycotted by the opposition NDC.