We demand a live broadcast of our meeting on voters’ register – NDC to EC

A similar letter was written on Tuesday, August 27, demanding an arrangement of this said meeting, which the NDC said is meant to “discuss very serious discrepancies discovered during the ongoing 2024 voter exhibition exercise. The discrepancies emanate from analysis of the Provisional Voter Register (PVR) given to us by the Commission, and registers being exhibited at the centres.”

The NDC and other groups raised concerns with some discrepancies they said were discovered when the voters’ register was exhibited between Tuesday, August 20, to Tuesday, August 27.

NDC lists issues with provisional voters' register

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed deep concerns regarding the integrity of the voter register compiled by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) for the upcoming 7 December 2024 general elections.

The party claims that serious discrepancies exist between the 2024 Provisional Voter Register provided to them and the one employed by EC officials during the recent Voter Register Exhibition exercise.

Key figures within the NDC, including the party’s flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama, have pointed to numerous issues within the voter register. These issues reportedly include the inclusion of deceased persons, instances of multiple registrations, illegal voter transfers, and unnotified changes in polling stations, among others.

In an interview with Metro TV on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, Dr Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections and ICT, voiced his astonishment at the number of anomalies discovered in the 2024 Provisional Voter Register. Dr Boamah highlighted that the register provided to the NDC differs significantly from the one used for the exhibition exercise.

Among the most alarming findings, Dr Boamah claimed that the NDC identified 50,000 deceased individuals still listed on the voter register. "Our study of the register since they gave it to us has identified 50,000 dead people on it. We are still taking out the dead people," he stated.