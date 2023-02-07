‘We don’t support him’ – NDC condemns Suame Youth Organizer over viral incitement video

National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo told Adom FM that the party condemns the unacceptable comments by its constituency organizer.

“We don’t support him because nobody believes politics is war. Some of the words he used are unpalatable.

“I know Razak, he can’t even hurt a fly. He was just bragging and spoke on the spare of the moment so we should tamper justice with mercy,” adomonline.com quotes him as saying.

Avoliya is captured in a viral video in which he is heard urging supporters of the NDC in Suame to attack members of the NPP in the constituency in the run-up to the 2024 General Election in a bid to win victory.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for him.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice.

“We would like to take this opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement on Monday, February 6.