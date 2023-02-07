5 students in intensive care, 35 others receive treatment as dining structure collapses

Reports say the five students who are in intensive care have suffered multiple fractures and the other thirty-five are being managed by doctors on campus.

The Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipal Fire Commander, Isaac Adu Yaw confirmed the incident, saying investigations have begun to unravel the cause of the structure’s collapse.

He however suspects that the structure in question might have been weakened by torrential rain in the area last Friday.

“To avoid any interference over there we have cordoned the place. We don’t want anyone to go there until further investigations to find the cause of the disaster and make recommendations. But so far we have recorded 40 people who have been injured.

“Five of them have had multiple fractures and are receiving intensive care treatment. The injuries of the 35 are being managed, so everything is under control.

“The health workers are doing their utmost best to ensure everyone is safe,” myjoyonline.com quotes Adu Yaw as saying.

This incident occurred at the time that former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who now plays for Hatayspor was trapped under rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey.

He has however been found alive after 26 hours of a rescue mission which is still underway to save other victims of the disaster.