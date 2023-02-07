The tragic incident occurred on the evening of Monday, February 7, 2023.
5 students in intensive care, 35 others receive treatment as dining structure collapses
Five students of Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti region are in intensive care while 35 others who sustained minor injuries are also receiving treatment after a makeshift dining structure collapsed on them during a rainstorm.
Reports say the five students who are in intensive care have suffered multiple fractures and the other thirty-five are being managed by doctors on campus.
The Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipal Fire Commander, Isaac Adu Yaw confirmed the incident, saying investigations have begun to unravel the cause of the structure’s collapse.
He however suspects that the structure in question might have been weakened by torrential rain in the area last Friday.
“To avoid any interference over there we have cordoned the place. We don’t want anyone to go there until further investigations to find the cause of the disaster and make recommendations. But so far we have recorded 40 people who have been injured.
“Five of them have had multiple fractures and are receiving intensive care treatment. The injuries of the 35 are being managed, so everything is under control.
“The health workers are doing their utmost best to ensure everyone is safe,” myjoyonline.com quotes Adu Yaw as saying.
This incident occurred at the time that former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who now plays for Hatayspor was trapped under rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey.
He has however been found alive after 26 hours of a rescue mission which is still underway to save other victims of the disaster.
Atsu has been transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, reports say.
