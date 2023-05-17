We never planned to get Muntaka out of Parliament – NDC

He said that it’s not in the place of the party to prevent candidates who have passed through the right processes from contesting just to favor the other.

“We thought Asawase primary was going to be close but the golden boy of Asawase, Muntaka came out victorious once again. We couldn’t have sided with any of them, we wanted the elections to be free and fair and that is exactly what happened. The former national chairman of the party had a challenger, our flagbearer John Dramani Mahama was also contested.

“So if someone wants to contest an MP what can we do about it? Anyone who wanted to contest and passed the rules and regulations was allowed and that was something for the delegates to decide. I can’t say that as a region, we masterminded and wanted him to lose, that is not possible, we won’t allow that. As a region, there was no intention of that,” the NDC’s Ashanti Regional 1st Vice Chairman clarified.

According to Muntaka, some individuals within the party’s leadership have been plotting to get him out of Parliament for some time now but have been unsuccessful.

Speaking to journalists days after the party’s primaries, Mohammed Muntaka said the recent change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament was part of the grand agenda.

“I can tell you, it was part of the strategy to get me out. No political person won’t say that wasn’t part of the strategy to get me out. Avedzi wasn’t contesting again, Haruna didn’t have any contenders, and I was the only one who had a contender, so to have done that at that time was part of the strategy to get me out.

“But like I keep saying, God is not their village Chief, God doesn’t hate people because you hate them.”

