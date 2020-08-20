He said Dr. Bawumia's assertions that the NPP government has initiated 17,334 infrastructure projects should not be accepted at face value.

On Tuesday August 18, 2020, Dr. Bawumia said it is in line with the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to improve the infrastructure prowess of the country as stipulated in the party's manifesto in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

He said the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implemented 17,334 infrastructure projects since 2017.

"We have completed 8,746 and 8,588 are ongoing," Dr. Bawumia said.

He said: "Our approach to infrastructural development in Ghana has been two-fold. First, to provide the infrastructure needs of the poor and deprived communities at the micro-level like water, toilets, clinics, electricity, markets, and so on. Many governments have ignored this historically. Second, our approach is to provide it for the broader infrastructural needs of the economy at the macro level to drive economic growth."

But Kweku Baako reacting to the vice President's infrastructure claim said it doesn't add up.

He said he [Kweku Baako] doesn't understand how the government came to a conclusion about how much money was used by former President John Mahama and his government in constructing the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Kweku Baako speaking on Accra-based Peace FM gave the actual figure of the Nkrumah interchange and said the project cost €74.88million.

"That is the value, at least the loan agreement that Parliament approved and that is what it is. I have realized some people say the figure is about Nkrumah interchange Part 2. But per my checks, I suspect those people are referring to the flyover, the Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange. That's about 130 or 135 million dollars; so are they combining the two because I've read records that some people refer to the Kwame Nkrumah interchange, the one they call Dubai, as phase 1 and the Obetsebi-Lamptey thing as phase 2," he stated.

He also asked Dr. Bawumia and the government to be factual when accusing former President John Mahama of bloating figures.

He said "About this debate, I like it. It's a fantastic debate; at least it takes out the insults and all those things but we should be very focused. We should also be very fair. We should be direct...we should be focused, we should be factual...I want clarification. I don't think there's much clarity there... I'm not comfortable with the way it's being done. When you make a case of inflated projects, you don't stop there. You must prove it."