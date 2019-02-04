Former president John Dramani Mahama has warned that government’s deployment of “hoodlums” as security will not be accepted in future elections.

According to him, hoodlums dressed in police uniforms were allowed to use police vehicles to perpetrate violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election,

Speaking to NDC supporters on Saturday during his Volta Region tour, Mahama said such a force will be resisted in future elections.

“We are serving them notice. They shall never deploy such a force in any election in Ghana again. We will resist it. You haven’t seen armed men running away before? When the power of the people comes after you, you will run. This is the ‘all die be die’ philosophy at work. We won’t accept ‘all die be die’ in this country,” he said.

“They are not supposed to have hoodlums dressed in police uniforms using police vehicles and firing bullets at our innocent civilians.”

At least seven persons were reported injured following last Thursday’s shooting incident at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

This was after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the polling station.

In an earlier interview last week, Mahama warned that the NDC will be forced to return the fire if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not desist from attacking its members.

The ex-president said the violent incident that transpired during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election is synonymous with the NPP.

He warned that they will match the NPP boot for boot should the ruling party continue to use vigilante groups to intimidate NDC members.

“In 2020, we are not going to try and see. NPP is taking this power as a matter of life and death. They’ve said it already; they said all die to die and they are acting out and living the reality of all the all die be die,” Mahama said.

“I’m sure that this evening when you turn on your televisions you’ll see what happened at Ayawaso West. And so we are not going to joke in 2020 and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot.”