We won’t stop Galamsey operators today or tomorrow – Dr. Ayew Afriyie

Dr. Afriyie, whilst addressing party supporters, expressed concerns that efforts to curb Galamsey operations could be perceived as sabotage, potentially leading to a loss of parliamentary seats in constituencies heavily affected by these activities.
Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Constituency and Middle Belt Campaign Coordinator for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia, has made it clear that there are no immediate plans to stop illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, in certain constituencies.
Recommended articles
“So it is someone who is doing it so that we would go there and stop the galamseyers so that we lose our seats. We will not stop them today… We will not stop them tomorrow,” he stated.
He also alleged that the calls to take action against Galamsey, to stop the heavy pollution in water bodies across the country, are acts of sabotage. According to him, NPP saboteurs have brought foreigners to pollute water bodies and have initiated calls to ban it, so that the ruling government becomes unpopular in areas where they engage in illegal mining.
“Someone saw that we are winning the seats in the mining areas. So, they decided to go and import foreigners… and when they brought them, they did not tell them to go to the forest to mine gold. They told them to go to the water bodies to mine. Have you forgotten yourselves? The whole year, has water been a problem ever? Is it not just a month ago it started?”
Growing calls to ban galamsey
In recent months, there have been growing calls from various sectors of society, including protests to ban Galamsey due to its devastating environmental impact. Environmentalists, civil society organisations, and concerned citizens have been urging the government to take decisive action to protect water bodies and forest reserves from the destructive practices of illegal miners. The increasing pollution and degradation of natural resources have heightened the urgency for a sustainable solution to the Galamsey menace.