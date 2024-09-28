We won’t stop Galamsey operators today or tomorrow – Dr. Ayew Afriyie

“So it is someone who is doing it so that we would go there and stop the galamseyers so that we lose our seats. We will not stop them today… We will not stop them tomorrow,” he stated.

Pulse Ghana

He also alleged that the calls to take action against Galamsey, to stop the heavy pollution in water bodies across the country, are acts of sabotage. According to him, NPP saboteurs have brought foreigners to pollute water bodies and have initiated calls to ban it, so that the ruling government becomes unpopular in areas where they engage in illegal mining.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Someone saw that we are winning the seats in the mining areas. So, they decided to go and import foreigners… and when they brought them, they did not tell them to go to the forest to mine gold. They told them to go to the water bodies to mine. Have you forgotten yourselves? The whole year, has water been a problem ever? Is it not just a month ago it started?”

Growing calls to ban galamsey