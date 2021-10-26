We won’t use the courts; we’ll settle 2024 elections our own way – NDC

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Joy FM, Mr. Ankrah said despite their loss in court, they are still convinced the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission (EC) colluded to rig the 2020 general elections.

“So if you have a Supreme Court that will not create the conditions for the truth to come out, no wonder they’ll come out to say that it was very transparent despite the issues that went on. That is why we are saying that okay, 2024, we have learned our lessons, and we’ll not go to court. We’ll settle it. Whatever, anyway, anyhow …” Mr. Afriyie Ankrah remarked.

His comment was in response to a press conference by the Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Bossman Asare on some allegations made against the EC by flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

Bossman Asare described as ‘false’ all the claims by John Mahama and dared him to produce evidence to back same. He called for John Mahama to provide evidence to his allegations and asked the Police to investigate those allegations.

''The Former President has said the EC thumb printed 1million ballots in favour of the president. This is untrue. This is a grave matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support his claim. This is not a matter to be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate this," the Commission insisted.